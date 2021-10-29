Criminal minds in the classroom: Local program gives students investigation practice

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Criminal minds in the classroom. The Aiken County Career and Technology Center has a new program giving students the chance to take on their own crime scene investigation.

It all started with a crime scene solved by 10 biomedical science students. They had to figure out how the mannequin Anna Garcia died.

“At the beginning, we had little to no information about how she died, or what caused her death, so as time went on we ended up getting more clues about how she died and the reason why,” said Javars Lightsey, 11th grade.

For Javars enrolling in this program was a no-brainer.

“All my family a majority of it is in the medical field so growing up I kind of had the background of being raised around people in the medical field,” he said.

This is the first year of the project lead the way Biomedical Science Program.

“I’m just so proud of them and we talk about how important it is to communicate what you know. To be confident and be able to share science with other people,” said Dr. Christie Palladino, Bioscience Medical Program.

Leading up to the press conference students analyzed blood and even performed an autopsy using sheep organs.

“It was really challenging but once we got to where we can work together it was easier to solve the case, and I like to be hands on and figure things out,” said Destiney Perkins, 10th grade.

The students say coming to a conclusion in the case wouldn’t have been possible without teamwork.

“What Dr. P always told us is that it takes a team when it comes to science and that you all have a role and you all have to work together, and I think we have been able to learn that throughout the course,” said Emily Heath, 10th grade.

Ultimately, they ruled this case as an accidental death and say participating in this course is helping them prepare for their future careers.

“Before I started Biomedical Science I wanted to be a physical therapist, but as I got through it and weeks went on, I changed my opinion and decided I want to be in a lab,” she said.

These students are in a two-year program. When all is said and done they will walk out with a biotechnician assistant credential.

