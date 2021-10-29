Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore dies from brain cancer

ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

She was 53.

Moore had worked since 1998 at WSB-TV, which announced on Friday that she died Thursday night from glioblastoma.

An MRI in April revealed two small masses in her brain and she underwent surgery to remove the tumors just days later.

But the cancer wasn’t gone.

She asked WSB in July to share her diagnosis with viewers.

WSB said the native New Yorker was proud to call Atlanta home.

Her death is being met with an outpouring of condolences in her adopted city.

