Aiken County police work to address recent uptick in car break-ins

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An uptick of car break-ins in part of Aiken County is raising concerns. We’re looking at how North Augusta Public Safety Officers are responding.

Three neighborhoods have been hot spots for car break-ins the last month. We found 81 reports in Aiken County and just within the last few days there have been eight more car break-ins reported in North Augusta alone.

We got an exclusive video of these car burglars. In it you can see a car drive up in front of a house, someone gets out, and runs over to the parked truck – opens the door and prowls through the vehicle looking for anything of value. They’re quick, only taking about 20 secs and then back to the getaway car.

“These are random it’s hard to explain it’s hard to predict it’s hard to pinpoint what the motivation is,” said Tim Thornton, Lt. with North Augusta Public Safety.

Public safety officials say it’s not so much of a trend as it is a spurt – these crimes come in waves.

“Coming across an unlocked door and taking it as a crime of opportunity they see something they want they check the door to see if it’s unlocked,” he said.

A victim in the Sage Creek neighborhood walked outside to find glass everywhere Sunday night.

“I can see the back glass too much light was shining through and I said oh man somebody then busted my window out,” said Deandre Ryan, a victim of a break-in.

In the latest crime spree officers say the thieves are striking after 9 p.m. and tend to target unlocked cars in single-family neighborhoods but, locked doors aren’t completely deterring them.

“They tried to bust the front too but it didn’t bust glass all over the floor stole some items out my car,” said Ryan.

“We do our best to patrol high crime areas, we try to be as visible as possible,” said Thorton.

Police say the bulk of these break-ins have happened in the last few days and they’re asking you to keep an eye out. Police say the suspects move quickly and for you to make sure to take out your valuables and lock your doors.

