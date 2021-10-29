9 face face federal counts in Burke County drug investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal indictment accuses eight men and one woman of taking part in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other illegal drugs from Atlanta to Waynesboro.

Federal prosecutors called the indictment “a significant, coordinated attack” on narcotics distribution in Burke, Richmond, Screven and McDuffie counties.

The investigation unfolded after authorities learned about an operation trafficking cocaine from Mexico through California to Atlanta and then primarily to distributors in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s office and federal authorities worked together in the investigation that prompted searches yielding cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash and more than two dozen firearms.

“The success of this 18-month investigation is an outstanding example of the partnership of our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to protect our community from illegal drugs, illegally possessed firearms, and the violent crime that accompanies them,” said Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

The federally charged defendants all are in custody and include:

Chadric Antonio “Chad” Rhaney , 41, of Atlanta, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; and five counts of unlawful use of a communication facility, a charge related to the use of cellphones to facilitate the conspiracy.

Joseph Lee “Peanut” Ellison Jr. , 38, of Waynesboro, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; and eight counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Ossawa “Wash” Jones , 44, of Augusta, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; five counts of distribution of cocaine; and 15 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Nathaniel “Geese” Golden , 67, of Waynesboro, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; and two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Ricardo DeAngelo Norman , 33, of Augusta, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana and crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Richard Sears “Moot” Adams , 36, of Waynesboro, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Christopher Thomas “PJ” Mobley , 37, of Waynesboro, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana; and two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Trevor Watson , 30, of Sylvania, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana and crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by an illegal drug user; and two counts of unlawful use of communication facility.

Claudine Noella “Annie” Sinclair, 47, of Covington, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; and two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Additional defendants also face state charges in the investigation.

The investigation included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Probation Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Screven County Sheriff’s Office, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

