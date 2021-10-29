6 accidents on I-20 westbound, all westbound lanes closed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division are currently working 5 accidents on I-520 westbound at I-20 westbound. The I-520 westbound lanes are all closed for the next 30 minutes at least.

There is also an additional accident that just occurred on I-520 eastbound at mile marker 3 as well.

The calls came in around 7:12 p.m. There are no serious injuries reported at this time.

Drivers should use alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.