Western Carolina State Fair rained out tonight in Aiken County

AIKEN S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Western Carolina State Fair is taking a night off due to weather, as rain moves through the CSRA on Thursday.

“The safety of our guests is always our top concern,” the fair said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Because of the rain, we have decided to not open the fairground tonight.”

Thursday’s demolition derby has been rescheduled.

“Please join us for the demolition derby on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30,” the fair said.

The fair will continue through Sunday.

More abut the fair

Gate admission (age 11 and older): $10

Gate admission (age 10 and younger): free

Magic Pass (unlimited rides; does not include gate admission): $35

Midnight Mania (Oct. 22 and 29; includes gate admission and unlimited rides; starts at 9 p.m.): $30

Tuesday, Oct. 26 (does not include gate admission): $15 unlimited rides ·

For other discounts, go to LetsRideAiken.com and click on “Schedule.”

For a complete list of times, events, ticket sales, discounts and more, visit LetsRideAiken.com or go to the Western Carolina State Fair Facebook page.

