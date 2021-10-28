Advertisement

Waynesboro man charged with shooting on Peach Orchard Road

Marquese Holmes
Marquese Holmes(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waynesboro man is facing charges for striking a victim in the leg while shooting at a car in Hephzibah.

Last Friday night, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station at 3671 Peach Orchard Road following reports of a gunshot wound, according to an incident report.

There they spoke to a victim who said her 25-year-old boyfriend had been shot in the leg.

She told deputies the two were dropping off food to a friend in the parking lot of the Walmart in Waynesboro when 27-year-old Marquese Holmes pulled up next to them in a white Ford F-150.

The victim reported she became nervous and decided to leave the area. While traveling on Peach Orchard Road, she noticed Holmes was following them, the report states.

She called deputies for help but while at a stop light at the Highway 88 intersection, Holmes got out of his vehicle and shot one shot into the front passenger window of the victim’s car.

The male victim was taken to Doctor’s Hospital for medical attention.

Holmes was detained on Tuesday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime, criminal trespass and battery.

