Local expert breaks down Augusta’s all-time low unemployment rate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s good news for Augusta’s workforce. The city just hit an all-time low unemployment rate. New numbers released today show Augusta’s unemployment rate at 2.8 percent. A year ago it was at 5.2 percent.

We’ve seen local businesses struggle to find workers but Farmhaus in downtown Augusta tells us things are starting to look up.

We spoke to the manager of Farmhaus on the phone earlier Thursday and they say struggles with staffing aren’t like what they used to be. But businesses like Farmhaus that are finally fully staffed are actually very lucky because, despite our lowest unemployment rate, the number of jobs available is outpacing the number of people looking for work.

So the biggest question – how do we get more people?

“That’s the billion-dollar question right there that’s the biggest challenge right now,” said Mark Butler, Commissioner Georgia Department of Labor.

Skills, training, and wages are key. And we’ve seen the jobs that are increasing their wages, incentives and training across our area. But it’s putting more pressure on employers and consumers – inflation 101 you pay back what a business pays their staff. But where did all the people go? It’s been on the department’s radar for about a decade.

“What are we going to do when the vast majority of baby boomers decide to retire?” he said.

Since the pandemic, an estimated 35 to 40,000 fewer workers are in the workforce. With a total workforce of about five million Butler says it’s not out of the question a chunk big contributor, the boomers who decided to retire. The best way to fix this is to teach more skills, so people get higher-paying jobs without inflation.

“Nows you know quite frankly the opportunity of a lifetime you can get a much better job than you used to have you know just gotta get out there and get your application out,” he said.

Commissioner Butler says the best part about all of this is all of the opportunity. He says so many of these jobs are providing the training they used to require so you can learn more skills and ultimately a higher paycheck.

