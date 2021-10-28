Grovetown Department of Safety charges parents in child cruelty case

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On October 27 at approximately 11:45 a.m., the Columbia County Board of Education Public Safety Office requested the assistance of the Grovetown Police Department at Grovetown Middle School in reference to possible child abuse.

Upon arrival, Officers met with a 16-year-old juvenile who stated that he had been beaten “a couple of months ago” by his parents for allegedly striking a sibling. The victim informed investigators that as punishment, he was made to stand against a wall with his shirt off and his pants partially lowered at which time he was struck repeatedly with a “whip type” object by one, or both, of the parents. The juvenile stated he was instructed to say that the injuries were received from a dog attack if anyone discovered them.

Investigators observed over 25 scars covering a large portion of the juveniles back, that appeared consistent with what he had described. The victim stated the incident took place at the family residence on the 900 block of North Willowick Drive.

The parents, 36-year-old Amber Buckner 38-year-old Michael Buckner, provided conflicting statements as to how the child’s injuries were received. Both were charged with Cruelty to Children in First Degree and committed to the Columbia County Detention Center with No Bond. This is still an active investigation and additional charges are likely.

The Department of Family and Children Services were contacted and the victim, along with two juvenile siblings, were turned over to the custody of a relative at this time.

