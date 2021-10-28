Advertisement

Golden Harvest gets $20,000 for greenhouse at its Urban Farm

Ora Parish of Bank of America presents Amy Breitmann of Golden Harvest with a $20,000 grant.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $20,000 grant from Bank of America will let Golden Harvest Food Bank expand the capacity of its downtown Urban Farm by adding a greenhouse.

During Fiscal Year 2020, the Urban Farm grew and used more than 1,000 pounds of fresh produce, and the need is projected to grow.

Golden Harvest uses the Urban Farm to grow food for The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, where hot meals are served 365 days a year.

The Urban Farm includes 40 raised garden beds, a flock of chickens producing fresh eggs and an aquaponics system.

The new greenhouse will add space to grow vegetables and extend the growing season.

Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of the regional food bank, said the greenhouse “will allow for more fresh, local produce to enter the doors of our soup kitchen and benefit the health of our guests.”

She said the food bank is “grateful for the generous support displayed through this grant and for our longstanding relationship with Bank of America.”

The bank said the grant complements its efforts to help advance racial equality and economic opportunity through a $1.25 billion commitment over five years.

“Facing increased need throughout the pandemic, Golden Harvest has ensured the CSRA’s families have access to nourishing meals and other resources,” said Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Augusta/Aiken. Parish said the food bank’s work is “vital in ensuring our neighbors are fed and have access to everyday necessities.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Golden Harvest has seen calls for help double and is still seeing a 15% increase in need for food assistance when compared to pre-COVID levels. According to Feeding America’s projections, 1 in 7 people within Golden Harvest’s 11,000-square-mile service area are struggling with hunger.

