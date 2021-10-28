Going creepy for a cause: ‘It’s given meaning to all the decorations’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We all know those houses on the block with the over-the-top decorations. Last year we spoke with one local woman who decorated her yard with many spooky items including a 12-foot skeleton. This year she has added even more props along with a sign that she says adds much more meaning.

From giant spiders to creepy pumpkin heads, it’s almost everything from your worst nightmares.

“The man-eating plants were one of my big things that I wanted this year and then as new stuff came in I’m like that one is my favorite,” said Angela Rush.

Every year Rush adds more props to her Halloween collection.

“I was just going to get one item and everything in my yard that you see is brand new. It was because of the reactions of neighbors and children and the smile it puts n everyone’s face is what drives me to do it every year,” she said. “I have talked to a lot of my neighbors and some nights there has been a line of cars going by.”

She says this year along with skeletons and creepy fortune-tellers she’s also added a sign that allows people to contribute to the children at Saint Jude.

“It’s given meaning to all the decorations for sure,” she said. “I know I’ve seen people stop and scan the QR code.”

She says there are more than 320 other homes across the country that are involved too and they’re hoping to reach a goal of $45,000.

“It’s an amazing cause that they started and its all for the children of Saint Jude and their research,” she said.

She says along with giving back her goal over the next few years is to create an even better experience for trick or treaters and people living in her neighborhood.

“There is a thing called projection mapping where you get a projector and you map the whole front of your house and you animate the entire front of your house,” she said.

A house she says comes to life when the sun goes down.

If you’re looking for it it’s on Wade Plantation Drive in Martinez. That’s off South Old Belair.

