Advertisement

Ex-staffer charged with posing as Georgia’s lieutenant governor

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A former employee of Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been arrested on charges that she sent emails impersonating Duncan to get information about her divorce.

Beth Green turned herself into the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on felony charges of impersonating a public officer or employee, computer invasion of privacy and computer trespass.

Green was director of operations in Duncan’s office from 2019 until July.

The 49-year-old Acworth resident is accused of using her state-issued computer to send emails pretending she was Duncan to get information from her own lawyer.

Green’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

MORE | 19 court proceedings filed against local nonprofit Changing Faces

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Desmond Bates and Eugene Simmons III
Woman robbed at gunpoint during meet-up for puppy sale; 2 charged
Kalana Johnson
Columbia County deputies searching for missing teen
Fire destroys three Augusta homes
Augusta fire crews extinguish flames at three unoccupied homes
North Augusta housing development
Old Aiken County plantation transforming to new housing

Latest News

Ora Parish of Bank of America presents Amy Breitmann of Golden Harvest with a $20,000 grant.
Golden Harvest gets $20,000 for greenhouse at its Urban Farm
Aiken's One Table will not be held this year.
Aiken’s community Thanksgiving dinner canceled due to COVID
Jefferson Energy installed this charger in Thomson and plans to install one like it at...
Electric vehicle charging station coming to Diamond Lakes Park
This person was among those getting a vaccination incentive card on Sept. 8 during a clinic at...
Augusta doubles COVID vaccine incentive to $200 for 2 shots