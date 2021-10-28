Electric vehicle charging station coming to Diamond Lakes Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As part of a program called Green Augusta, the city has teamed up with Jefferson Energy Cooperative to offer an electric vehicle charging station at Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

The cost to use the charger is $1 per hour with a maximum of $10 per session.

All qualifying Jefferson Energy members will receive the first two hours at no charge.

Currently, Jefferson Energy has a similar unit installed at Sweetwater Park in Thomson.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. called the city’s partnership with Jefferson to offer electric vehicle charging stations “a testament to our continued commitment to having a cleaner environment for our residents.”

Green Augusta is being touted as a catalyst for incorporating alternative fuel and overall sustainability efforts.

“Augusta operates the largest municipal fleet within a 200-mile radius, and we are using this initiative to reduce the City’s carbon footprint on our environment and increase operational efficiency for years to come,” said City Administrator Odie Donald II.

A ceremony to officially launch the initiative will begin at 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way.

