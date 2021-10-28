Deputies back on duty after tased man’s death, but inquiry continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four Richmond County sheriff’s deputies returned to active duty this week after being placed administrative leave while state authorities investigate a use-of-force incident.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies Richard Russell, Leslie Gaiter, Parker Leathers and Christopher Brown returned to active duty on Thursday in their respective divisions. The department had no further comment on the decision for the officers to return to duty.

The four deputies were placed on leave after a traffic stop took a fatal turn.

Jermaine Jones Jr., died on Oct. 18 after spending a week in a coma and on life support. He was hospitalized after being tased during a traffic stop on Oct. 11.

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies. (WRDW)

Incident reports say he was tased after running from deputies when they found a handgun and crack pipe in the car. Deputies’ report on the incident also speaks of a “brief struggle.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident. The investigation remains “active and ongoing,” a GBI spokesperson confirmed with News 12.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms the autopsy for Jones is not complete and remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.