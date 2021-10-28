Dairy Queen hosting ‘Miracle Treat Day’ to help save children’s lives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s your chance to grab a treat for a good cause. It’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. That means if you buy a blizzard Dairy Queen will donate a portion to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The money goes to helping local families. And there are plenty of locations across the river region.

There are 31 participating Dairy Queen locations, with 11 located in or around the Augusta area:

2837 Central Avenue, Augusta, Georgia

3149 Washington Road, Augusta, Georgia

4099 Jimmie Dyess Parkway, Augusta, Georgia

3102 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Georgia

1051 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, South Carolina

5143 Bluegrass Trail, Grovetown, Georgia

1234 US Highway 25 N, Millen, Georgia

1850 Washington Road, Thomson, Georgia

391 S. Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia

205 US Highway 1 Byp, Louisville, Georgia

221 S. Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia

To support Children’s Hospital of Georgia visit: https://www.augustahealth.org/give/miraclemonday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.