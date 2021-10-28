Dairy Queen hosting ‘Miracle Treat Day’ to help save children’s lives
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s your chance to grab a treat for a good cause. It’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. That means if you buy a blizzard Dairy Queen will donate a portion to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
The money goes to helping local families. And there are plenty of locations across the river region.
There are 31 participating Dairy Queen locations, with 11 located in or around the Augusta area:
- 2837 Central Avenue, Augusta, Georgia
- 3149 Washington Road, Augusta, Georgia
- 4099 Jimmie Dyess Parkway, Augusta, Georgia
- 3102 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Georgia
- 1051 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, South Carolina
- 5143 Bluegrass Trail, Grovetown, Georgia
- 1234 US Highway 25 N, Millen, Georgia
- 1850 Washington Road, Thomson, Georgia
- 391 S. Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia
- 205 US Highway 1 Byp, Louisville, Georgia
- 221 S. Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia
To support Children’s Hospital of Georgia visit: https://www.augustahealth.org/give/miraclemonday.
