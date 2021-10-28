Advertisement

Dairy Queen hosting 'Miracle Treat Day' to help save children's lives

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s your chance to grab a treat for a good cause. It’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. That means if you buy a blizzard Dairy Queen will donate a portion to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The money goes to helping local families. And there are plenty of locations across the river region.

MORE: | Miracle Monday│Buy a Blizzard treat to help save children’s lives

There are 31 participating Dairy Queen locations, with 11 located in or around the Augusta area:

  • 2837 Central Avenue, Augusta, Georgia
  • 3149 Washington Road, Augusta, Georgia
  • 4099 Jimmie Dyess Parkway, Augusta, Georgia
  • 3102 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Georgia
  • 1051 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, South Carolina
  • 5143 Bluegrass Trail, Grovetown, Georgia
  • 1234 US Highway 25 N, Millen, Georgia
  • 1850 Washington Road, Thomson, Georgia
  • 391 S. Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia
  • 205 US Highway 1 Byp, Louisville, Georgia
  • 221 S. Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Georgia

To support Children’s Hospital of Georgia visit: https://www.augustahealth.org/give/miraclemonday.

