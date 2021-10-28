Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With mostly calm winds, lows into early Thursday are expected to drop to the upper 40s.

Severe Outlook

A strong upper level trough combined with surface low pressure will head towards the region today. Rain is likely today. Thunderstorms will be possible, but the threat for severe weather looks low for most of the CSRA. Severe weather ingredients for tornadoes look to stay east of the I-95 corridor. Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale, Screven, Jenkins, and Emanuel County have the highest chance of seeing strong storms that could lead to some warnings. There will be an abundance of wind shear with this system, but the limiting factor for the CSRA looks to be instability. Rain totals today look to stay below 1.50″ for most of the region. Highs should stay near 70 with southeast winds between 8-12 mph.

A few showers will remain possible on Friday as the main upper trough gets cut off and meanders over the region. It will be breezy Friday with cloudy skies and cooler high temperatures only in the mid 60s. Winds will be between 10-15 mph out of the west-southwest.

The cooler weather looks to stick around into the weekend. Clouds stay persistent through most of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

