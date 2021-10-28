Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cloudy, cool, and breezy next few days with low chance for light showers. Drier by Sunday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers will turn more isolated early today. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with steady winds out of the southwest 3-8 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for lows.

A few showers will remain possible today as an upper trough gets cut off and meanders over the region. It will be breezy with cloudy skies and cooler high temperatures only in the mid to low 60s. Areas north of I-20 could stay in the upper 50s all day. Winds will be between 10-15 mph out of the west-southwest.

The cooler weather looks to stick around into the weekend. Lows early Saturday will be down near 50. Clouds stay persistent through most of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. A stray light shower is possible Saturday. Winds will remain out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Lows early Sunday will be cooler in the upper 40s. Some sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

Nice weather sticks around next week with mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

