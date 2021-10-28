Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers will turn more isolated late tonight into early Friday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with steady winds out of the southwest 3-8 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for lows.

Light stray showers will be possible Friday and Saturday. (WRDW)

A few showers will remain possible on Friday as an upper trough gets cut off and meanders over the region. It will be breezy Friday with cloudy skies and cooler high temperatures only in the mid to low 60s. Areas north of I-20 could stay in the upper 50s all day. Winds will be between 10-15 mph out of the west-southwest.

The cooler weather looks to stick around into the weekend. Lows early Saturday will be down near 50. Clouds stay persistent through most of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. A stray light shower is possible Saturday. Winds will remain out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Lows early Sunday will be cooler in the upper 40s. Some sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

Nice weather sticks around next week with mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

