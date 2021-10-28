Bamberg County ex-councilman sentenced in federal gun case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Bamberg County Council member Kerry Trent Kinard, 50, was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statements while trying to illegally acquire a firearm.

While out of jail on state bond in a state sex-crimes case and while subject to a protective order imposed by a family court judge, Kinard went into a federally licensed firearms dealer in Columbia and tried to buy a 9 mm pistol and ammunition.

In the process, Kinard made two false statements to the firearms dealer:

In filling out a standard form, he was asked, “Are you under indictment … in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year?” Kinard falsely answered, “No.”

He was asked, “Are you subject to a court order … restraining you from harassing, stalking, or threatening your child or an intimate partner or child of such partner?” Again, Kinard falsely answered, “No.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recovered GPS ankle monitor coordinates and surveillance of the attempted purchase.

Kinard had also failed to comply with conditions of bond set by the state court judge, and assurances were made in state court that Kinard would surrender firearms if he were released on bond.

Kinard pleaded guilty to one count of making a false written statement to a licensed firearms dealer.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Kinard to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. This was the high-end of the recommended sentence and supervised release term.

Meanwhile, Kinard is awaiting trial in his state case, which involves several criminal sexual conduct counts and other charges involving underage victims.

Kinard faces up to a life sentence if found guilty of those charges.

