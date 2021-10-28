Augusta sees all-time low jobless rate of 2.8%, figures show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, down seven-tenths of a percent over the month, Georgia’s labor commissioner said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate was 5.2 percent.

“We are seeing all-time low unemployment rates throughout the state of Georgia reflecting an economy that is continuing to rapidly recover,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “We are working with employers across the state to post, recruit, and fill critical positions in preparation for a strong holiday employment season.”

The labor force decreased in Augusta by 3,567 and ended the month with 265,381. That number is up 1,659 when compared to September of 2020.

Augusta finished the month with 258,030 employed residents. That number decreased by 1,511 over the month but is up by 7,925 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Augusta ended September with 236,100 jobs. That number decreased by 1,900 from August to September and increased by 1,200 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 35 percent in Augusta in September. When compared to last September, claims were down by about 84 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 6,426 active job postings in Augusta for September.

Local career opportunities

The Gold Cross ambulance service will offer a new complimentary emergency medical responder course starting next week for people looking for a career in the field. Emergency medical responders provide immediate lifesaving care to critical patients who access the emergency medical services system. EMRs have the knowledge and skills necessary to provide immediate life-saving interventions and provide assistance to higher-level personnel at the scene of emergencies and during transport. The three weeks of training will provide students with a comprehensive overview of emergency response and an opportunity to walk directly into a job making over $30,000 a year. Anyone interested in taking these classes can call 706-434-4000 or email info@goldcrossems.com.

The ForcesUnited career expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10 at 901 Greene St. in Augusta. The expo will bring together many local companies and employment experts to meet and hire veteran, guard and reserve, transitioning military and military spouses as well as military children ages 16 and older. The first day will include training opportunities including resume building, interview skills, job fair tips, job offers and negotiation, and more. Also, Hillary Kay photography studios will be providing free professional headshots on Nov. 9 for the first 25 people to register for the event. The hiring fair will be the next day. To register, call 706-951-7506 Or visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5Z9J3Q9.

Across the country

Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed to a 2% annual rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly growth since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — declined sharply from the 6%-plus annual growth rates of each of the previous two quarters.

But now, with confirmed COVID cases declining, vaccination rates rising and more Americans venturing out to spend money, many economists think GDP is bouncing back to a rate of 6% or even better in the current fourth quarter.

Airlines have reported growing passenger traffic, businesses are spending more on equipment and wages are increasing as employers struggle to draw more people back into the job market. A resurgence of consumer spending could help energize the economy as the year nears a close.

At the same time, though, rising prices, especially for gasoline, food, rent and other staples, are imposing a burden on American consumers and eroding the benefits of higher wages. Inflation has emerged as a threat to the economic recovery and a key concern for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to start withdrawing the emergency aid it provided to the economy after the recession struck last year.

Opinion polls have shown that the public is growing increasingly concerned about inflation.

