Three homes destroyed after fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday just after 6:45 p.m. Augusta firefighters responded to the intersection of Ramsey St. & Swanee Quintet Blvd. to the report of three homes on fire. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fires.

All 3 buildings were vacant and there are no injuries to report.

Fire in Augusta destroys three homes (WRDW)

All of the buildings suffered damage to varying degrees with one home being severe. The cause is currently under investigation.

