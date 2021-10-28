Advertisement

Three homes destroyed after fire in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday just after 6:45 p.m. Augusta firefighters responded to the intersection of Ramsey St. & Swanee Quintet Blvd. to the report of three homes on fire. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fires.

All 3 buildings were vacant and there are no injuries to report.

All of the buildings suffered damage to varying degrees with one home being severe. The cause is currently under investigation.

