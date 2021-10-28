Advertisement

Aiken’s One Table cancels 2021 community Thanksgiving dinner due to COVID concerns

Aiken's One Table will not be held this year.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For a second year in a row, Aiken’s One Table will not host its community Thanksgiving dinner due to concerns of COVID-19.

For years, the event has welcomed thousands of guests to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal while sitting side by side on a long table that stretches downtown Aiken’s Alley.

Dozens of volunteers, including Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers, work behind the scenes to cook free meals.

MORE | More than 2,000 people fed at One Table

One Table’s 2020 event was cancelled as the pandemic set in throughout the country.

Kathryn Wade, the event’s coordinator, said the One Table committee’s decision to cancel this year’s One Table was made with safety in mind.

“We have to start planning in the early summer each year. This summer we were dealing with a lot of COVID cases and hospitalizations so with cold and flu season coming, we would be dealing with by Thanksgiving. It is a hard decision for us, as our committee loves serving Aiken in this manner. But to be on the safe side this is the choice we felt we needed to make at the time,” Wade said.

It’s the committee’s “sincerest hope” that One Table will be able to return next year.

