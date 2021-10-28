Aiken Superintendent proposes modified academic calendar

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - During Tuesday’s Aiken County Board of Education meeting Superintendent King Laurence mentioned the idea of a modified academic calendar. With the modified school calendar students will have a six week summer break and the beginning of the school year would occur between mid-July or early August.

Both a traditional calendar and a modified calendar have students attending school 180 days a year and teachers working 190 days a year, meeting the requirements of state statutes and law. A modified calendar allows for additional breaks during the school year to help balance time in school and breaks. After each nine weeks there would be a two-week break for students and staff.

District statement on modified academic calendar:

The Aiken County Public School District is joining other school districts around the state and nation in exploring the idea of a modified academic calendar for the school year. This concept was first mentioned in the October 26, 2021, Board of Education Meeting. No decisions have been made and nothing is being implemented at this time. As District administration is in the beginning stages of discussion, we are looking forward to working together with all stakeholders to hear thoughts and ideas about this possibility. We have prepared a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) sheet that can be found on the District website under the Community channel or by clicking here.

In the coming weeks we will provide opportunities for the community to engage in the discussion. We will survey community stakeholders for feedback, host town hall listening sessions, and meet with stakeholder advisory groups to allow a diverse group that represents all areas of Aiken County Public Schools to share in the conversation and exploration.

Aiken County Public Schools students, families, and employees are welcome to submit any questions they may have regarding a modified calendar to Communications@acpsd.net. Our team will work to answer all questions as quickly as possible.

As a reminder, no decisions have been made about implementing a modified calendar, and we look forward to sharing more details with stakeholders through various means including on our website, social media platforms, robocalls, text messages, and emails.

The Aiken County School District further explains the idea and reasoning for a modified school calendar in this FAQ presentation:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.