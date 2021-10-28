Aiken County parents react to possible modified academic calendar

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big changes could be coming to Aiken County schools. Right now the district says it’s considering a new calendar. The idea is to send your kids to school year round and add more breaks. Parents if you’re wondering what happens to that annual summer vacay you’re not alone. But summer break is still on the table.

Summer break isn’t going anywhere it’s just getting shorter. This is a look at the calendar we’re used to in Aiken County:

The last day of school in early June with the kids off until mid-August.

Here is a look at the kind of calendar they’re considering:

You can see the last day of school pretty much stays the same. Kids just head back toward the end of July rather than mid-August. So it’s a shorter summer break but you’d trade that for more breaks year round.

For parents the past two school years has been a constant state of change.

“Ummm crazy because of everyone in quarantine and home full time was not ideal with us working form home as well,” said Leslie Enfinger, Aiken County parent.

And things could soon change again for the school district.

“I agree with it,” she said.

Aiken County is looking at moving from a traditional calendar to a modified one. There’s several schools in the CSRA already doing this like McCormick County.

“I think the kids spend two months after summer break to catch up form the summer with everything that they missed, so I think this is going to be great,” said Enfinger.

Here’s how it works. Students will start school in July rather than August. They’ll be in school for nine weeks and then they’ll get a two week break. The end of school will be around the same time. Summer break will be cut a few weeks short.

“I mean it’s going to be just the same. I think it will be better for everyone to get more breaks throughout the year,” she said.

The goal of this idea is to reduce burnout, the summer slide, and offers extra academic help to students who may be falling behind.

“They kind of check out right before summertime so that will keep them engaged and this will give them a nice brain break,” she said.

For child care the district will work with community partners and after school programs to have them line up with this new calendar for parents.

“Everyone is going to step up and everyone will adapt like they have all this time and like they do for the summertime for those three months,” she said.

The district has said they don’t anticipate this affecting sports or school events. There’s still expected to be a winter break and Masters will line up with spring break in this format.

