Aiken County jail buys scanner to check inmates for contraband

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Detention Center has what its staff is calling “a game-changing weapon” to stop drugs, weapons and other contraband from being smuggled into the jail.

A full body scanner was installed Oct. 14 to search all arrestees booked into the facility.

The $177,120 device — purchased using money from inmate phone calls — uses X-ray technology.

The machine scans inmates from head to toe, searching for metallic and nonmetallic items that may be hidden in clothing or within the body.

On its first day in operation, detention deputies identified a foreign substance in a body cavity of an inmate. She was subsequently charged with possession of heroin, according to deputies.

The new full-body scanner at the Aiken County Detention Center uses X-ray technology.

