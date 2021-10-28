Advertisement

Aiken County jail buys scanner to check inmates for contraband

Aiken County Detention Center
Aiken County Detention Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Detention Center has what its staff is calling “a game-changing weapon” to stop drugs, weapons and other contraband from being smuggled into the jail.

A full body scanner was installed Oct. 14 to search all arrestees booked into the facility.

MORE | Augusta airport installing new exit device to boost security

The $177,120 device — purchased using money from inmate phone calls — uses X-ray technology.

The machine scans inmates from head to toe, searching for metallic and nonmetallic items that may be hidden in clothing or within the body.

On its first day in operation, detention deputies identified a foreign substance in a body cavity of an inmate. She was subsequently charged with possession of heroin, according to deputies.

The new full-body scanner at the Aiken County Detention Center uses X-ray technology.
The new full-body scanner at the Aiken County Detention Center uses X-ray technology.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Kalana Johnson
Columbia County deputies searching for missing teen
Desmond Bates and Eugene Simmons III
Woman robbed at gunpoint during meet-up for puppy sale; 2 charged
North Augusta housing development
Old Aiken County plantation transforming to new housing
Fire destroys three Augusta homes
Augusta fire crews extinguish flames at three unoccupied homes

Latest News

This person was among those getting a vaccination incentive card on Sept. 8 during a clinic at...
Augusta doubles COVID vaccine incentive to $200 for 2 shots
Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
Augusta sees all-time low jobless rate of 2.8%, figures show
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for October 28
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA