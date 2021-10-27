Advertisement

World Series a father-and-son family affair for Snitkers

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker speaks...
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker speaks during a news conference before Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring.

This edition of the Fall Classic features Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker going against his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker.

They took turns praising each other Monday, a day before Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. But once the action starts, 66-year-old Brian will be rooting for his club, trying to beat 32-year-old Troy’s club.

But they both agreed that the star of the family this week is Ronnie Snitker — she is Brian’s wife and Troy’s mom.

[THE LATEST] Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaaliyah Thompson
I-TEAM | Bungled bus stop: Investigation uncovers major mistake on local school bus
From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
What we know about Edgefield County murder victim, suspect
U.S. Postal Service
Ex-postal worker jailed for stealing pot from confiscated package
Kalana Johnson
Columbia County deputies searching for missing girl
Eurie Martin trial
Judge rules mistrial in Washington County taser death

Latest News

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket next to Cleveland Cavaliers...
Tatum scores 41 points as Celtics beat Hornets 140-129 in OT
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, and John Collins (20) battle Chicago Bulls guard Denzel...
Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104
Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson (22) celebrates his three-run homer in the dugout against the...
Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series
South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland (8) takes the field with teammates before an NCAA college...
South Carolina QB Noland to have surgery for torn meniscus