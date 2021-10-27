World Series a father-and-son family affair for Snitkers
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring.
This edition of the Fall Classic features Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker going against his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker.
They took turns praising each other Monday, a day before Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. But once the action starts, 66-year-old Brian will be rooting for his club, trying to beat 32-year-old Troy’s club.
But they both agreed that the star of the family this week is Ronnie Snitker — she is Brian’s wife and Troy’s mom.
