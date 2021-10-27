Woman robbed at gunpoint during meet up for puppy sale, two men charged

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Aiken County men are facing charges for reportedly robbing a woman at gunpoint after agreeing to meet with her to sell a puppy.

On Monday afternoon, officers responded to Aldrich Street and Alfred Street following reports of a man with a gun, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.

The victim reported two men, identified in an incident report as two 22-year-olds Desmond Bates and Eugene Simmons III, robbed her of $950 at gunpoint.

According to the incident report, the victim agreed to meet with Bates at 1207 Aldrich Street to buy at poodle puppy for $950 after the two had messaged each other on Facebook.

When she arrived, Bates instead offered to sell the victim marijuana.

Both suspects reportedly asked the victim to get into the back seat of their car. When she declined, one of the suspects got out of the car and held her at gunpoint, the incident report states.

The suspect reportedly reached into her pocket and took her $950 and the two fled the scene in a red Ford Focus.

Officers were able to locate and pull over the car on University Parkway.

In addition to the two suspects, 20-year-old Toby Fuewell, a man wanted for a fatal July shooting, was also in the car.

Toby Terrell Fuewell (WRDW)

Officers report two of the passengers in the car attempted to flee on foot but were detained.

All three were taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Bates was charged with kidnapping, giving false information to law enforcement, first offense drug charge and armed robbery. Simmons was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, first offense drug charge, kidnapping and armed robbery.

