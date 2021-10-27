Advertisement

Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA

Halloween
Halloween(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is Sunday, but will trick-or-treating take place that day or Saturday in your town? And are there designated trick-or-treating hours?

Richmond County hasn’t designated a day or hours, but there are a couple of public events parents may want to know about:

  • A drive-thru trunk-or-treat is planned from 3-6 p.m. Saturday ay the East Central Health District, 1916 North Leg Rad in Augusta.
  • The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office plans a ghostly HGalloween drive-thru from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at 400 Walton Way in Augusta.

PLACES WITH DESIGNATED DAYS AND/OR HOURS

  • City of Grovetown – Sunday
  • City of Swainsboro – Saturday 5-8 p.m.
  • City of Gibson – Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. Trunk-or-treat will be Friday from 7-9 p.m. at the sheriff’s station, 437 E. Main St. Gibson.
  • City of Mitchell – Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m.
  • City of Thomson and McDuffie County – Both Saturday
  • City of Sylvania – Saturday 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Washington - Saturday
  • City of Bamberg - Sunday 6-8 p.m.
  • Town of Denmark – Sunday 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • City of Barnwell – Saturday 6-8 p.m.
  • Town of Blackville – Saturday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; plus a Ride and Treat on Main Street near the police station
  • Town of Williston - Saturday 6-8 p.m.
  • Town of Edgefield – Sunday 6-8 p.m. plus a trunk-or-treat in downtown Edgefield
  • Town of Trenton - Sunday 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of McCormick – Saturday, plus a drive-thru event at McCormick First Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m.

NO DESIGNATED HOURS

  • Burke County
  • Columbia County, but a trunk-or-treat is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday at Evans Towne Center Park
  • Emanuel County
  • Jenkins County
  • Lincoln County
  • Taliaferro County
  • Warren County/City of Warrenton
  • Aiken County, but a trick-or-treat is planned from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s station, 420 Hampton Ave. in Aiken
  • City of North Augusta
  • Wilkes County
  • Town of Saluda

