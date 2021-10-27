Advertisement

‘The Wavey Man’ bringing smiles to downtown Augusta

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re driving on Greene Street near the Sacred Heart Center downtown you have probably seen what some people call “The Wavey Man.” For months he has been standing on the corner waving and smiling at every car that passes by. We spoke with him about his dedication to his community as well as the message behind his big smile.

You can’t miss him even if you tried.

“I don’t really let no cars go by me,” said Napolean Samuels.

Day by day, car by car.

“I’m the early bird. I try to catch everybody,” he said.

Samuels says every day ends better when it starts with a smile.

“It’s a lot of people know me that I don’t know hey say hey aren’t you the wavey man I say yup that’s me,” he said. “I try to catch everybody cause I got regular people that I see every day so that means a lot to me so I try to make sure that I’m on time.”

For months Samuels has walked from the Salvation Army to the end of the corner on Greene Street with a message — keep pushing.

“God told me to do it,” he said. “You would be surprised by how many people go to work and they are not in the mood. Whatever you’re going through keep a happy faith things could be worse things could be a lot worse. Just a smile would go a long way.”

He says love is contagious.

“I get a lot of blows and a lot of good mornings,” he said.

And his community reflects it like a mirror. You smile at it and it smiles at you.

