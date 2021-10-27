Advertisement

SC epidemiologist: Child vaccination against COVID-19 can cut school cases

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s state epidemiologist urged parents to get children vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible once the vaccine is approved for their age group.

Dr. Linda Bell said during the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s weekly COVID-19 briefing that she expects the Food and Drug Administration to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children five to 11 years old within the coming days.

She said children in that age group could begin receiving the vaccine by the end of next week.

“The approval for this new age group will give us a huge advantage in fighting the pandemic because if we can get as many eligible children as possible vaccinated quickly, it can mean a significant reduction in cases in schools that are disrupting learning currently,” Bell said.

The FDA voted on approval based on evidence that showed the benefits of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages five to 11 outweigh its risk, she said.

“Parents should be reminded that the risks among children from COVID infection are real,” she said. “We know that in the most recent surge in cases as more seniors were vaccinated COVID cases largely shifted to younger age groups, and since it takes a full five weeks to complete the series and be considered fully vaccinated with a positive vaccine, getting kids vaccinated as early as possible could really change how our children their families in our communities can enjoy the upcoming holidays and allow children to return to school being well protected.”

Bell said the agency is finalizing details of the pediatric vaccine rollout to help distribute the vaccine doses in K-12 schools.

Bell said a consistent drop in new COVID-19 cases suggests that the COVID-19 vaccine is working.

But the fact that deaths are not decreasing, in the same manner, could be because of multiple factors, she said.

“First of all, there’s a lag, unfortunately, in the complications that result from COVID infections,” Bell said. Some COVID-19 patients may be hospitalized for a prolonged period of time.

Another factor, she said, is people with comorbidities who may still contract COVID-19 even as the number of new cases are dropping.

“This is why we continue to recommend being vaccinated for those who have a weakened immune system, to get the booster doses, and for those new populations for whom booster doses are recommended to go ahead and get that now,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalana Johnson
Columbia County deputies searching for missing teen
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Desmond Bates and Eugene Simmons III
Woman robbed at gunpoint during meet-up for puppy sale; 2 charged
North Augusta housing development
Old Aiken County plantation transforming to new housing
Renee Rachelle Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund
Augusta mom keeps daughter’s memory alive through scholarships

Latest News

2-year-old Orangeburg boy tests positive for fentanyl; mother says child may have found...
2-year-old Orangeburg boy tests positive for fentanyl; mother says child may have found father’s pain meds
COVID child vaccine
Local health expert weighs in on emergency use COVID vaccine for kids
COVID child vaccine
FDA approves emergency use authorization for vaccines in kids
Aiken Superintendent proposes modified academic calendar
Fire destroys three Augusta homes
Three homes destroyed after fire in Augusta