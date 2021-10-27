Richmond County deputies searching for missing run away teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a run away teen who has been missing since July.

Deputies say 17-year-old La’Zadria Douglas ran away on July 23 from the Augusta area.

She has been seen in the Falcons Crest Apartment and Salem Arms Apartment area in Augusta and is considered a habitual runaway.

Douglas is described as a Black female who is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds. She frequents the Warren Street area and Downtown Augusta.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Sylvester at 706-821-1048.

