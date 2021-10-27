McConnell backs ex-football star Walker for Ga. Senate seat

WASHINGTON - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has endorsed Herschel Walker for the Senate in Georgia.

That lends the clout of the highest-ranking elected GOP official in the country to the candidacy of a former football star.

Walker is the odds-on favorite to win the Republican primary next May.

He’s seeking the chance to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock, the state’s first Black senator, and help the GOP regain control of the Senate.

Walker has the backing of former President Donald Trump, whose unproven claims of election fraud Walker hss supported.

McConnell was initially cool to a Walker candidacy. But by endorsing him now, McConnell can sidestep what could have been a messy intraparty fight with Trump.

“I am happy to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia,” McConnell said. “Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator Warnock, and help us take back the Senate. I look forward to working with Herschel in Washington to get the job done.”

Walker said he’s is thankful for Leader McConnell’s support.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.