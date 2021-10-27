Advertisement

Man shot in the leg across from Aiken Public Safety headquarters

(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place across the street from police headquarters on Monday night.

At 9:40 p.m., police were flagged down by a man in the emergency parking lot of Aiken Regional Medical Center who reported his friend had been shot, an incident report states.

Police met with the victim in the back seat of the complainant’s car. He told officers he was shot in the vehicle while leaving Pacers Run Apartments located at 818 Brandt Court NE in Aiken.

The apartment complex sits just across the street from the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s main headquarters.

Public Safety reports the victim is recovering after receiving medical attention but they are still working to identify a suspect.

MORE | Wanted Aiken man charged in fatal July shooting

Anyone with any information about this incident are urged to contact Aiken Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.

