Local school districts approve bonuses to pull in more bus drivers, teachers

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local school districts are doing whatever it takes to get more educators on board. Tuesday both Aiken and Columbia County school boards approved bonuses to try and pull more teachers and bus drivers into their schools.

Aiken County has 39 spots to fill. Any full or part time new drivers would receive overall a $1,000 bonus. The bonus will be broken down into two payments of $500. The first would be paid by the second paycheck and second after 90 days. But a big theme during the board meeting Tuesday night making sure current employees are treated the same if not better.

The bus driver shortage is creating more work for their current drivers. Taking on double if not triple the routes twice a day to get kids to and from school safely. So the district is creating a retention bonus thanking them with up to $2,000. The money will be divided into four payments of 500 dollars after every two and a half months.

Any part time or full time driver who drives 42 of 45 of a quarter’s regular school day is eligible. No temporary employees or bus monitors are eligible, but transportation supervisors and secretaries are.

Aiken County is not alone in the struggle to bring in more employees. Columbia County announced they will be giving their new hires a one time one $1,000 bonus. They hope it will encourage more bus drivers, custodians and teachers to apply. Because ultimately these shortages are impacting our students.

If you’re interested in applying to one of these positions, visit: Aiken County Student Transportation Support.

It is important to note Aiken County does not provide CDL training but financial assistance is available. Columbia County and Richmond County schools both include training.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.