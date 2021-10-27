Deputies conducting explosives training today in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you hear some booms in Wednesday, there may not be cause for concern.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting explosives training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Augusta Fire Department said.

The training will take place at the training range off Camp Josey Road near Deans Bridge Road.

Live charges will be detonated and are expected to be heard and felt around the training ground.

“This is a planned event, there is not an emergency,” the Augusta Fore Department said.

