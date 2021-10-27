Advertisement

Deputies conducting explosives training today in Richmond County

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you hear some booms in Wednesday, there may not be cause for concern.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting explosives training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Augusta Fire Department said.

The training will take place at the training range off Camp Josey Road near Deans Bridge Road.

Live charges will be detonated and are expected to be heard and felt around the training ground.

“This is a planned event, there is not an emergency,” the Augusta Fore Department said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaaliyah Thompson
I-TEAM | Bungled bus stop: Investigation uncovers major mistake on local school bus
From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
What we know about Edgefield County murder victim, suspect
Kalana Johnson
Columbia County deputies searching for missing girl
U.S. Postal Service
Ex-postal worker jailed for stealing pot from confiscated package
Eurie Martin trial
Judge rules mistrial in Washington County taser death

Latest News

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for October 27
Brooks Keel
AU chief speaks at Capitol Hill for bill to drop med-school debt
Doctor Brooks Keel
AU’s president speaks at Capitol Hill for bill to eliminate medical school debt