Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Widespread rain moving in Thursday. Isolated severe storms possible in SE CSRA. Isolated showers Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to high level clouds into tonight. With mostly calm winds after sunset, temperatures should be able to drop quickly, so grab the jacket if you’re heading out this evening. Lows tonight into early Thursday are expected to drop to the upper 40s.

Damaging wind in thunderstorms is the main concern with storms in the SE CSRA Thursday afternoon.
Damaging wind in thunderstorms is the main concern with storms in the SE CSRA Thursday afternoon.(WRDW)

A strong upper level trough combined with surface low pressure will head towards the region Thursday. Rain is likely on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible, but the threat for severe weather looks low for most of the CSRA. Severe weather ingredients for tornadoes look to stay east of the I-95 corridor. Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale, Screven, Jenkins, and Emanuel County have the highest chance of seeing strong storms that could lead to some warnings. There will be an abundance of wind shear with this system, but the limiting factor for the CSRA looks to be instability. Keep updated with the forecast the next 24 hours as this could change. Rain totals Thursday look to stay below 1.50″ for most of the region. Highs on Thursday should stay near 70 with southeast winds between 8-12 mph.

A few showers will remain possible on Friday as the main upper trough gets cut off and meanders over the region. It will be breezy Friday with cloudy skies and cooler high temperatures only in the mid 60s. Winds will be between 10-15 mph out of the west-southwest.

The cooler weather looks to stick around into the weekend. Clouds stay persistent through most of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaaliyah Thompson
I-TEAM | Bungled bus stop: Investigation uncovers major mistake on local school bus
From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
What we know about Edgefield County murder victim, suspect
Kalana Johnson
Columbia County deputies searching for missing teen
U.S. Postal Service
Ex-postal worker jailed for stealing pot from confiscated package
Eurie Martin trial
Judge rules mistrial in Washington County taser death

Latest News

Rain Thursday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain Coming Thursday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain Chances This Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rainfall possible
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding