Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to high level clouds into tonight. With mostly calm winds after sunset, temperatures should be able to drop quickly, so grab the jacket if you’re heading out this evening. Lows tonight into early Thursday are expected to drop to the upper 40s.

Damaging wind in thunderstorms is the main concern with storms in the SE CSRA Thursday afternoon. (WRDW)

A strong upper level trough combined with surface low pressure will head towards the region Thursday. Rain is likely on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible, but the threat for severe weather looks low for most of the CSRA. Severe weather ingredients for tornadoes look to stay east of the I-95 corridor. Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale, Screven, Jenkins, and Emanuel County have the highest chance of seeing strong storms that could lead to some warnings. There will be an abundance of wind shear with this system, but the limiting factor for the CSRA looks to be instability. Keep updated with the forecast the next 24 hours as this could change. Rain totals Thursday look to stay below 1.50″ for most of the region. Highs on Thursday should stay near 70 with southeast winds between 8-12 mph.

A few showers will remain possible on Friday as the main upper trough gets cut off and meanders over the region. It will be breezy Friday with cloudy skies and cooler high temperatures only in the mid 60s. Winds will be between 10-15 mph out of the west-southwest.

The cooler weather looks to stick around into the weekend. Clouds stay persistent through most of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

