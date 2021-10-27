Columbia County planning to recreate parks, outdoor areas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Columbia County get ready for a revamp. There are plans in motion to update all of the county’s parks and rec areas. The project’s months in the making. It’s called “Rec-create Columbia County” and could change the landscape for decades to come.

Now’s your chance to make your voice heard. Want more walking trails? What about dog parks? Whatever you want to see in the future of Columbia County’s landscape could be a possibility in the near future.

What do you think the future of our parks should look like?

“It would be nice to have a little more developed dog parks,” said Lowell Hudson.

Columbia County is looking for thoughts like that. Ideas like those of Hudson who says he thinks Grovetown is the prime spot for a new dog park.

“It would be an ideal spot in Grovetown because of the massive amount of military members that are within Grovetown. I’d say like 50 percent of the people I know have dogs,” he said.

And Columbia County is all ears. They’ve sent out 2,000 surveys to houses across the county asking key questions about how people use the parks.

“Amenities that you use, amenities that you don’t use, amenities that you’d like to see,” said John Luton, Community & Leisure Services Division Director.

The survey results will be considered for the county’s master plan. The last time they wrote up one of those was 2002.

“Especially as we move forward with all the tremendous growth in Columbia County. Columbia County is becoming more diverse, we have a lot of people moving in from different areas. And they may have different recreational needs and wants than what was previously here,” he said.

And if you weren’t one of the lucky 2,000 to get a survey in the mail don’t worry. An online survey opens in early November and it’s open to everyone. So whether you want more baseball fields, or maybe a bigger place to launch your kayak, Columbia County is ready to hear your suggestions.

The mail-in surveys are due in two weeks but that is flexible if they don’t get results. The county says it’s very important that you take the 10 minutes to fill it out because they need as many results as possible to be statistically accurate.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.