City of Grovetown to recognize Vietnam War veterans in ceremony

The city is asking all Vietnam War veterans to submit their name, rank, branch and dates of service to participate.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown with recognize all Vietnam Veterans with a ceremony on November 13.

Every veteran will receive a certificate of recognition and a commemorative pin in honor of their service. You will also be personally acknowledged at the event.

Submissions will be open until November 1. The city highly encourages all veterans to participate or family members of service members to submit on their behalf.

Please contact Mrs. Ceretta Smith at csmith@cityofgrovetown.com or by calling 706-945-3451.

The ceremony will be held on November 13 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Park, 1040 Newmantown Road.

This is in conjunction with the U.S Department of Defense’s ongoing 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War via their Certificate of Honor program and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service.

