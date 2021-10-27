Augusta doubles COVID vaccination reward to $200 for two shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has doubled its COVID vaccination incentive, allowing people to get $200 if they get two shots at city-authorized clinics.

Previously, the incentive was a $100 gift card upon completion of the second shot.

Now people will get $100 for the first shot and $100 for the second shot.

To qualify for the incentive, you have to get your shots through city-run clinics or the Richmond County Health Department.

The Augusta Commission approved the change Tuesday, and it will take effect on Saturday — just in time for a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the James Brown Arena.

Another drive-thru clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Augusta Mall.

Also planned are these other vaccination clinics that will offer the incentive:

Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Augusta Aquatic Center, 3157 Damascus Road

Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road

Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jamestown Community Center and Park, 3647 Karleen Road

Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center, 1014 11th Ave.

First, second and booster shots will be available at these clinics, but the brand of vaccine will vary by location.

Since the August approval of the incentive program, 11,000 have been fully vaccinated. From Aug. 20 to Oct. 20, Richmond County has gone from a 33% fully vaccinated rate to 39%.

