Advertisement

AU president speaks at Capitol Hill for bill to eliminate medical school debt

By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s president spoke Tuesday at a hearing on Capitol Hill for a bill pushing for improvement in health care.

At a hearing called “Caring for America: Legislation to support patients, caregivers and providers” Doctor Brooks Keel addressed the need for more healthcare workers with the shortages healthcare facilities face. He says with a new program created to help eliminate debt in medical schools he hopes this can help with the shortages.

Medical students must agree to set up a practice post-residency in a rural or underserved part of Georgia for each year they would like tuition waived.

MORE: | Local health experts recommend sticking to same dose for COVID booster shots

“The accelerated 3-year MD curriculum, coupled with a tuition-free medical education and an in-state primary care residency experience, MCG will dramatically enhance our contribution to Georgia’s physician workforce and significantly impact the health and economic prosperity of all Georgians, especially those living in our rural and underserved areas,” said Keel.

Keel said the program would shorten students schooling from four to three years. He also says they would like to add a new 10-year program as well.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
What we know about Edgefield County murder victim, suspect
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
FOLLOW-UP: Remember the thief who posed as a Walmart employee?
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
Kaaliyah Thompson
I-TEAM | Bungled bus stop: Investigation uncovers major mistake on local school bus
police lights
6-year-old struck in the head during Aiken County shooting

Latest News

Doctor Brooks Keel
AU’s president speaks at Capitol Hill for bill to eliminate medical school debt
North Augusta housing development
Old North Augusta plantation transforming to new housing
North Augusta housing development
Housing development coming to North Augusta
Aiken County schools sees decrease in COVID cases, addresses bus driver shortages