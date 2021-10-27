AU president speaks at Capitol Hill for bill to eliminate medical school debt

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s president spoke Tuesday at a hearing on Capitol Hill for a bill pushing for improvement in health care.

At a hearing called “Caring for America: Legislation to support patients, caregivers and providers” Doctor Brooks Keel addressed the need for more healthcare workers with the shortages healthcare facilities face. He says with a new program created to help eliminate debt in medical schools he hopes this can help with the shortages.

Medical students must agree to set up a practice post-residency in a rural or underserved part of Georgia for each year they would like tuition waived.

“The accelerated 3-year MD curriculum, coupled with a tuition-free medical education and an in-state primary care residency experience, MCG will dramatically enhance our contribution to Georgia’s physician workforce and significantly impact the health and economic prosperity of all Georgians, especially those living in our rural and underserved areas,” said Keel.

Keel said the program would shorten students schooling from four to three years. He also says they would like to add a new 10-year program as well.

