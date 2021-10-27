Aiken Regional relaxes visitor rules as COVID crisis eases

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we see a decline of the spike in COVID cases driven by the super-contagious delta variant, Aiken Regional Medical Center is relaxing its visitation rules.

Stricter rules had been imposed a few weeks ago as the cases started to rise.

Effective Friday, Aiken Regional’s visitation hours will remain 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the following updated guidelines:

Emergency department : Two visitors may accompany a patient. The visitors must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitors may accompany the patient if during visiting hours.

Inpatient areas, including ICU and PCU: Two visitors are permitted per day during visiting hours. The visitors are limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. The visitors are encouraged to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day.

COVID-positive: One visitor is permitted per day at a maximum of four hours. Restrictions apply.

Labor and delivery/postpartum : New mothers are permitted two adult visitors per day and one visitor (deemed a support person) is permitted to stay overnight. One visitor is permitted for diagnostic testing.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments: Two adult visitors are permitted per day and one visitor is permitted to stay overnight.

A patient at the end of life: Two visitors and a clergyman are permitted. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pediatric : Patients can be accompanied by two adults/guardians throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

Outpatient services (appointments/testing/surgery) : Two visitors may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle, or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.

Behavioral health: In-person visitation has generally been suspended (with limited critical exceptions). Contact Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services directly with questions related to your particular circumstance.

These visitation guidelines and screening protocols apply to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken, Women’s Breast Health and Imaging, and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.

Of the limited visitors able to enter the hospital, individuals must be at least 18 years of age; an exception may be made if the patient is at the end of life. To ensure social distancing and limit potential exposures, visitors are limited to the patient’s room and are not to gather in hallways or visit the cafeteria.

Everyone will be screened prior to entry, and all individuals are required to wear a mask, regardless of having received the COVID-19 vaccine. Face coverings should be properly worn, covering the nose and mouth while in the facility. Neck huggers/gaiters and bandanas are not approved coverings.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.