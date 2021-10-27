Advertisement

Aiken County schools sees decrease in COVID cases, addresses bus driver shortages

(WIS)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school district continues to see a decline in the number of students infected with COVID-19 and quarantined, according to newly released numbers.

The number of quarantined students stands at 930 down from 1,703 a week earlier, 2,830 the week before, and more than 3,248 the week before that.

The latest figures show 20 COVID-positive students in the 22,956-student district, down from 48 a week earlier.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers, which cover last week:

Also during the Aiken County School board meeting held Tuesday, the board addressed ongoing issues with bus driver shortages. Aiken County, like many others, continues to deal with a significant shortage of bus drivers. Most drivers are working longer days and driving additional routes to compensate for the shortfall. This results in earlier and delayed student arrivals and delayed student departures. This also impacts school staff who may be required to arrive earlier, stay later, and/or forego other duties in order to monitor students.

To address these bus driver shortages, the board voted to give a $1,000 sign on bonus for all new bus drivers. $500 will be given to the drivers when they are first hired and remaining $500 will be given after their 90-day evaluation.

In appreciation for their current employees, Aiken County schools will also be giving current bus drivers a retention bonus up to $2,000 a year. This will apply to drivers that have driven students 42 days a quarter.

The school board hopes to continue to see a decline in positive COVID cases and see an improvement in their current bus driver shortage.

