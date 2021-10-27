Advertisement

2 Georgia law officers indicted in man’s 2016 shooting death

Two Georgia law officers have been indicted in a man’s 2016 shooting death.
Two Georgia law officers have been indicted in a man’s 2016 shooting death.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against two law enforcement officers in the 2016 death of a man shot 76 times during an attempted fugitive arrest.

News outlets reported the indictment Tuesday of Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force.

The reports say they were formally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson was shot 76 times by police on Aug. 5, 2016, when authorities tried to enter his apartment. It was not immediately known if Heinze and Hutchens had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaaliyah Thompson
I-TEAM | Bungled bus stop: Investigation uncovers major mistake on local school bus
From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
What we know about Edgefield County murder victim, suspect
U.S. Postal Service
Ex-postal worker jailed for stealing pot from confiscated package
Kalana Johnson
Columbia County deputies searching for missing girl
Eurie Martin trial
Judge rules mistrial in Washington County taser death

Latest News

Doctor Brooks Keel
AU president speaks at Capitol Hill for bill to eliminate medical school debt
Doctor Brooks Keel
AU’s president speaks at Capitol Hill for bill to eliminate medical school debt
North Augusta housing development
Old North Augusta plantation transforming to new housing
North Augusta housing development
Housing development coming to North Augusta