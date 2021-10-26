Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 32 points and nine assists, John Collins scored 22 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 122-104 on Monday night.

The Hawks have won 24 of their last 30 home games, dating Feb. 21. Like in the 2021 playoffs, Young again looked to be in his prime facing the Pistons. Kelly Olynyk had 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Saddiq Bey scored 21 for Detroit, which dropped to 0-3.

