Advertisement

Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, and John Collins (20) battle Chicago Bulls guard Denzel...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, and John Collins (20) battle Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 32 points and nine assists, John Collins scored 22 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 122-104 on Monday night.

The Hawks have won 24 of their last 30 home games, dating Feb. 21. Like in the 2021 playoffs, Young again looked to be in his prime facing the Pistons. Kelly Olynyk had 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Saddiq Bey scored 21 for Detroit, which dropped to 0-3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Downtown Augusta bar shooting leaves one injured
Western Carolina State Fair
Western Carolina State Fair bumps up safety protocols

Latest News

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket next to Cleveland Cavaliers...
Tatum scores 41 points as Celtics beat Hornets 140-129 in OT
Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson (22) celebrates his three-run homer in the dugout against the...
Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series
South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland (8) takes the field with teammates before an NCAA college...
South Carolina QB Noland to have surgery for torn meniscus
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Fall Classic fixture Morton faces World Series newbie Valdez