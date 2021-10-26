Advertisement

Local mom keeps daughter’s memory alive through scholarship fund

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local woman is keeping her daughter’s memory alive through a scholarship she started four years ago. It’s called the Renee Rachelle Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund. We caught up with the founder as she gets ready to award local students in just a couple of weeks.

Ruby Postell-Baker started the scholarship fund in honor of her daughter Renee who died in 2015.

“Renee was a very outgoing person. She never met a stranger. She could meet you and you would feel like you’ve been knowing her all her life,” said Baker.

She says Renee was very involved in the community, and an advocate for sickle cell awareness – a disease she was diagnosed with when she was born.

MORE: | State department of social services allocating more money to help families with childcare

“Even though she had those crises, she was always strong, and she would always not complain about anything. She did like I said in school excellent, fast learner,” she said.

Ruby says it feels amazing to be able to give back in her daughter’s name to local students.

“We want young people to know even if you have a disability, you have to have a dream, have a faith in Jesus,” she said.

She says the scholarships are made possible by donations from the community, friends, family, or even events she has held. Last year Ruby gave seven days of free meals leading up to Thanksgiving to anyone who wanted it. Donations received went toward the scholarships.

MORE: | I-TEAM | Bungled bus stop: Investigation uncovers major mistake on local school bus

“We fed as many people as we could. We started on that Friday and ended up on Thanksgiving day,” she said.

She says she’s overjoyed to already have given two students scholarships this year.

“We are just thankful to be able to help our youth and doing it in the memories of my child,” she said.

She says they are still fundraising ahead of their November 6th event where more students will be awarded scholarships. If you’re interested in supporting her cause, contact Ruby Baker at (706) 860-0149.

MORE: | 2 career fairs, first responder class could open job opportunities

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
What we know about Edgefield County murder victim, suspect
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
FOLLOW-UP: Remember the thief who posed as a Walmart employee?
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
police lights
6-year-old struck in the head during Aiken County shooting
Kaaliyah Thompson
I-TEAM | Bungled bus stop: Investigation uncovers major mistake on local school bus

Latest News

Salvation Army card
Salvation Army teaming with downtown businesses to help homeless
Salvation Army card
New solution to fight homelessness in Augusta
Local health experts recommend sticking to same dose for COVID booster shots
Renee Rachelle Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund
'We are thankful to help our youth': Mom keeps daughter's memory alive through scholarships