Local mom keeps daughter’s memory alive through scholarship fund

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local woman is keeping her daughter’s memory alive through a scholarship she started four years ago. It’s called the Renee Rachelle Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund. We caught up with the founder as she gets ready to award local students in just a couple of weeks.

Ruby Postell-Baker started the scholarship fund in honor of her daughter Renee who died in 2015.

“Renee was a very outgoing person. She never met a stranger. She could meet you and you would feel like you’ve been knowing her all her life,” said Baker.

She says Renee was very involved in the community, and an advocate for sickle cell awareness – a disease she was diagnosed with when she was born.

“Even though she had those crises, she was always strong, and she would always not complain about anything. She did like I said in school excellent, fast learner,” she said.

Ruby says it feels amazing to be able to give back in her daughter’s name to local students.

“We want young people to know even if you have a disability, you have to have a dream, have a faith in Jesus,” she said.

She says the scholarships are made possible by donations from the community, friends, family, or even events she has held. Last year Ruby gave seven days of free meals leading up to Thanksgiving to anyone who wanted it. Donations received went toward the scholarships.

“We fed as many people as we could. We started on that Friday and ended up on Thanksgiving day,” she said.

She says she’s overjoyed to already have given two students scholarships this year.

“We are just thankful to be able to help our youth and doing it in the memories of my child,” she said.

She says they are still fundraising ahead of their November 6th event where more students will be awarded scholarships. If you’re interested in supporting her cause, contact Ruby Baker at (706) 860-0149.

