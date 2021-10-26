Advertisement

Wanted Aiken man charged in fatal July shooting

Toby Terrell Fuewell
Toby Terrell Fuewell(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man wanted by authorities for a fatal shooting in July has been detained.

On Monday, 20-year-old Toby Fuewell was detained and charged in the death of Jamar Bush, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Fuewell was wanted for shooting Bush shortly after 6 p.m. on July 7 at a residence in the 800 block of Dillon Avenue.

Aiken EMS transported Bush to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Fuewell was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a weapons charge and a temporary hold, according to arrest records.

