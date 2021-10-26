Advertisement

These Augusta vaccination clinics can earn you a $100 incentive

By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is hosting two citywide drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics in October and November.

The first will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the James Brown Arena. Another will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Augusta Mall.

These other mobile vaccination clinics are also planned:

  • Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Augusta Aquatic Center, 3157 Damascus Road
  • Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road
  • Nov. 6 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way
  • Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jamestown Community Center and Park, 3647 Karleen Road
  • Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center, 1014 11th Ave.

First, second and booster shots will be available at these clinics, but the brand of vaccine will vary by location.

Richmond County residents who become fully vaccinated at any of these events qualify to receive the city’s $100 incentive in the form of a gift card.

