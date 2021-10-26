Advertisement

South Carolina QB Noland to have surgery for torn meniscus

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland (8) takes the field with teammates before an NCAA college...
South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland (8) takes the field with teammates before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s graduate assistant turned quarterback Zeb Noland will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Noland is scheduled for the surgery on Tuesday. The team said Noland would recover in time and be available for the Gamecocks’ next contest against Florida on Nov. 6. South Carolina is off this week. Noland has started four games this season. He led the team to a game-winning touchdown to beat Vanderbilt 21-20 on Oct. 16 after filling in for an injured Luke Doty.

Doty had season-ending surgery last week on his foot.

