Salvation Army teaming with downtown businesses to help homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new solution on the table to fight homelessness in Augusta. The Salvation Army wants to team up with businesses on Broad Street to get panhandling down while getting the homeless more help.

Mellow Mushroom on Broad Street is where the idea for this plan started. The men behind it all were sitting outside when a panhandler came up to them asking for money. They asked their waitress is that something that happens often. When she said yes, they knew there was work to do and so now they’re making a big difference with something small.

Businesses on Broad Street are starting to hand out cards to panhandlers. On one side of the card is a map to the Salvation Army Center of Hope and the other has information on their services they provide.

“For the person in need of help this is a blessing for the person looking for a hussle looking for a little money this is a no,” said Derek Dugan, Director of Development for the Salvation Army of Augusta. “You can go there and receive food, shelter, clothing, utilities assistance, job skills training, it’s all provided free of charge just a few blocks from where we sit right here.”

Right on Broad Street where more red stickers will start popping up over the next 60 days. Any business with these stickers has the cards inside, to give everyone a chance.

“To be able to help the homeless, the people in need but also be able to help educate the people and tell them what to do and how to help,” said Blaine Bailey, President and CEO of the Salvation Army of Augusta.

The next step is to talk with the transportation department to turn the cards into bus tickets so homeless people in areas other than Broad Street can be brought to the Center of Hope and show them resources are there for anyone without having to hand out money.

The request to talk to the transportation department is up to commission.

