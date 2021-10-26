Advertisement

Only 1 bidder seeking to run Ga. Confederate-themed park

(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The only bidder for management of Georgia’s Confederate-themed park is a new firm created by an official of the company that’s pulling out.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board voted on Monday to choose Thrive Attractions Management LLC as the finalist.

It’s led by Michael Dombrowski, a vice president of Herschend Family Entertainment.

That company has said it will leave by next summer, citing decreased revenues and increased division fueled by the park’s Confederate imagery.

Management companies have little direct control over the Confederate imagery, but Dombrowski says he supports efforts to create a museum exhibit about the park’s long ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

